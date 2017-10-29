Iran asks UN nuclear chief to confirm it still follows deal

Iran's president has asked the United Nations nuclear chief to confirm it still adheres to the nuclear deal with world powers after President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the accord.

A statement Sunday from President Hassan Rouhani's office quoted him as telling Yukiya Amano that Iran's adherence to the deal "has been complete and remarkable."

Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, met with Iranian officials during his visit Sunday in Tehran.

Rouhani described the nuclear deal "as an important achievement ... and we must consolidate this important international commitment with full cooperation."

Trump's refusal to recertify the deal has sent the agreement to the U.S. Congress.