Suspected car bomb detonates near hotel in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Somali police officer says a suspected suicide car bomb has detonated near the gate of a hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says gunfire could be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel.
Saturday's blast in Somalia's capital comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.
The extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.