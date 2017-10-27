Thai king's charred bones bathed before enshrinement

next

The charred remains of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej have been transferred to spiritually significant locations for Buddhist rites that prepare them to be enshrined on the final day of an elaborate funeral that has transfixed the nation.

Smoke rose just before midnight from the ornate crematorium built in the year since Bhumibol died aged 88, signaling his cremation had taken place following hours of spectacular funeral processions broadcast worldwide.

On Friday morning, his son King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over a religious ceremony to move Bhumibol's remains to the Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok's historic royal quarter to receive monks' blessings.

Thai television broadcast pictures of Vajiralongkorn bathing Bhumibol's charred bones and placing them in golden reliquary urns.