Son of Equatorial Guinea president handed suspended sentence

A French court has handed the son of Equatorial Guinea's president a suspended sentence of three years in prison after he was found guilty of embezzling millions in public money.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, his country's second vice president, faced trial after spending and investing millions of dollars in France with funds allegedly linked to corruption, embezzlement and extortion in his African nation.

He also was handed a suspended fine of 30 million euros ($35 million), and the court ordered that all the goods seized during the investigation should remain confiscated.

Obiang was charged with laundering a huge amount of money in France to feed a lavish lifestyle.