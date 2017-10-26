Deadly fire, explosion at fireworks factory in Indonesia

At least 23 people were killed in Indonesia on Thursday morning when a fire at a fireworks factory led to an explosion, police said.

Reuters reported that at least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured.

The fire began in a warehouse complex in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta. A police report said the fire spread after the explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

Tangerang police Chief Hary Kurniawan said the injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

The factory with more than 50 employees began operating less than two months ago, he said.

Television images showed thick, dark smoke billowing from the warehouse, Reuters reported.

Some witnesses said there were two explosions, with one occurring around 10 a.m. local time and another around 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.