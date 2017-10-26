At least 10 killed in Ethiopia protests, residents say

Witnesses in Ethiopia say at least 10 people are dead after security forces fired on angry protesters in the restive Oromia region.

One resident says the killings occurred around midday Thursday in the town of Ambo. Another resident says gunshots could be heard since morning. The residents spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of retaliation.

The town has seen multiple demonstrations since anti-government protests erupted in Ethiopia in 2015 and caused a months-long state of emergency that was lifted earlier this year.

Ethiopia's government spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

A spokesman for the Oromia region, Addisu Kittesa, says in a Facebook post that "lives were lost and people wounded."