Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

isis

Inside ISIS' coliseum of death: Syria sports stadium converted to killing field

Fox News
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters walk in ISIS' "Black Stadium."

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters walk in ISIS' "Black Stadium."  (AP)

Pictures emerging of a Syrian soccer stadium turned into a coliseum of death by Islamic State terrorists are revealing the extent of the shocking horrors that once took place inside, as civilians reportedly were beheaded, tied down with iron cables and tortured by exercise machines.

The stadium in Raqqa, the ISIS capital city freed by U.S.-backed Syrian forces last week, has been called “The Black Stadium” for its dark, imposing concrete construction. But how it was used as a torture facility for the militant group gives the name a different connotation, The Daily Beast reported.

“The stadium became known for beheading people,” Issa Xabur, a 42-year-old civilian who used to live in the city, told the website. “It was used as a prison. Eighty percent of the people that were imprisoned here were killed.”

Recent photos of the facility show rusted out, destroyed prison cells and torture chambers ISIS built in the stadium's underbelly.

A members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walk inside a prison built by Islamic State fighters at the stadium that was the site of Islamic State fighters' last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. The SDF on Friday declared from the stadium during a ceremony the "total liberation" of Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State for more than three years. (Photo/Asmaa Waguih)

A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian fighters walks inside a prison built by ISIS in Raqqa.  (AP)

“It didn’t matter what you did or did not do, the ISIS police had 'good reason' to bring you in,” reads some of the graffiti written by prisoners, some in Arabic, Russian or English, according to The Daily Beast.

A reporter from the website who visited the stadium found iron cables and plastic straps used to tie prisoners down, while other reporters spotted exercise machines converted to bloody instruments of torture and death.

Xabur said he spent five days in the stadium and that people were arrested and sent there when they were “accused of being unbelievers, or of dealing with the coalition or the regime."

“They were hitting people with tires, and hanging people from the roof. People from Tunisia were responsible for torturing,” he said.

A British man who traveled to Syria to fight ISIS alongside the Kurdistan People's Protection Units posted images of the stadium on his Instagram account in recent days before he was killed while clearing landmines in Raqqa, his mother told Sky News.

“All in one place there was 3 tunnels, a lot of jail cells, a shooting range and a gym,” read Jac Holmes’ post on Oct. 22.

He added: “We spent weeks seeing this place from hundreds of meters away, it was strange walking the streets and finally going inside."