Railcar hits garbage truck and derails in Poland; 16 injured

An official says that a railcar hit a garbage truck and derailed in northern Poland, injuring 16 people, including a 3 ½-year-old child.

Ernest Szczepanski, spokesman for firefighters in Czluchow, said the collision took place in the early afternoon of Monday at an unguarded crossing among fields near the village of Nowe Gronowo.

Szczepanski said three people suffered broken limbs and others had bruises and scratches.

Footage from private broadcaster TVN24 showed the derailed and damaged but upright railcar and the truck lying nearby on its side in a grassy ditch.

At last two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.