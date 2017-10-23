Morocco: 6 held in probe of alleged terror plot by IS cell

Moroccan authorities say they have arrested six people suspected of being involved in the "terrorist plans" of an extremist cell allegedly linked to the Islamic State group.

Morocco's interior ministry said Monday that the suspects were detained in the capital, Rabat, and two other cities.

The ministry says the people detained were allegedly linked to an extremist cell that was dismantled earlier this month. Eleven alleged members of the cell were arrested at the time in Fez, a Moroccan tourist destination and spiritual center, and in Khouribga, the alleged mastermind's hometown.

According to the ministry, items seized from the suspected cell include chemicals used to make explosives; firearms, various types of ammunition, vests that could hold suicide bombs, combat batons, tear gas canisters, telecommunications devices and knives.