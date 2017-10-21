Germany: Police say several people stabbed in Munich
BERLIN – German police say a person with a knife has wounded several people in Munich, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries.
Munich police called on people in the Bavarian capital's Rosenheimer Platz area to stay inside after the incident Saturday morning. The perpetrator fled the scene.
The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the person "with all available police forces."
Further information was not immediately available.