UN says 2 peacekeepers wounded in Central African Republic

The U.N. says two peacekeepers in Central African Republic have been wounded in clashes with mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias who attacked the southern town of Pombolo.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq tells reporters that peacekeepers arrived in Pombolo the previous day to protect civilians in response to widespread violence that has reportedly killed at least 26 people and wounded dozens.

He said Friday that the two wounded were in stable condition and were being taken to Bria for medical treatment. Additional peacekeepers were being deployed to reinforce the U.N. presence in the area.

Central African Republic has been wracked by violence between Muslims and Christians since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew the Christian president and seized power.