Report: Police informant may have incited Berlin attacker

German media report that the Tunisian man who carried out a deadly truck attack in Berlin last year may have been incited by a police informant.

Daily Berliner Morgenpost reported Friday that a police informant codenamed VP-01 is suspected of having encouraged several Islamic extremists to carry out violent attacks.

The newspaper reports that the man, who was a source for police in North-Rhine Westphalia state, had lengthy contact with truck attacker Anis Amri.

The western state's top security official, Herbert Reul, said Friday that all information on the case had been passed to prosecutors and "if there were mistakes in the past, they will be clearly named."

Amri was shot dead by Italian police four days after killing a dozen people at a Berlin Christmas market Dec. 19.