The Latest: Police seek motive in Poland mall stabbings

The Latest on a knife attack at a shopping mall in Poland (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Poland's national police says investigators don't yet know why a man attacked shoppers at a mall with a knife, killing one person and wounding seven others.

Police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka said the 27-year-old Polish man wasn't drunk when he attacked people at the VIVO! mall in his hometown in southern Poland, Stalowa Wola. He says blood tests are being done to determine if he was under the influence of drugs.

Ciarka says the suspect acted "irrationally" and his motives were not known. He had not been known to the police before the attack.

A 50-year-old woman died in the hospital and seven others remained hospitalized after the man allegedly stabbed them in the back.

He was apprehended by other shoppers and held until officers arrived and took him into custody.

___

4:45 p.m.

Police say a man has attacked people with a knife at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others. Shoppers detained the attacker until police could arrive.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at a mall in the town of Stalowa Wola. Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town's police, says the alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town.

The regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, Anna Klee, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying the man's weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital. She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him to police when they arrived.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.