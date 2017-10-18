The Latest: Allies stress diplomacy over North Korean nukes

next

The Latest on diplomatic meetings between the United States, South Korea and Japan over the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear program (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Senior officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan say the allies remain committed to finding diplomatic solutions to the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear program, but will also prepare for any kind of contingency as they view the government in Pyongyang as unpredictable.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said after a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul on Wednesday that Washington continues to view diplomacy as the primary means for solving the North Korean nuclear problem, but also stressed that the allies must be prepared for "any eventuality."

The Seoul talks come as the United States and South Korea hold joint naval drills to train for potential North Korean provocations.