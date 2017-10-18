EU switches summit venue over toxic fumes issue

next

The European Union is making a last-minute change to the venue of a two-day summit opening Thursday because of toxic fumes in the recently-opened Europa building.

The EU Council said in a statement that the egg-shaped building in Brussels had to be evacuated because of technical issues affecting the ventilation in the kitchens, which produced noxious fumes that led to several staff members falling ill.

The 28 EU leaders will now meet for the summit Thursday at the adjacent Justus Lipsius building, which had long hosted summits before the switch to the Europa building early this year.

The EU summit will discuss a slew of issues including Brexit negotiations.