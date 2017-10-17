Kenya opposition suspends reform protests after killings

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has suspended protests intended to press for reforms to the electoral commission ahead of the repeat presidential elections on Oct. 26.

Odinga said Tuesday that after the killings of his supporters by police he called off the daily protests he had urged for this week.

Human rights groups have accused the police of being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to crush dissent. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch reported 67 opposition supporters have been killed in protests after the August 11 announcement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been re-elected.

Odinga withdrew his candidacy in the upcoming rerun of the poll because the electoral commission ignored his call for reforms, despite the Supreme Court annulling the August elections over serious irregularities and illegalities in the vote.