3 killed in Togo unrest after arrest of religious leader

Togo officials say three people, including two soldiers, have been killed in clashes after the arrest Monday evening of a religious leader close to an opposition politician.

The government said Tuesday that paramilitary forces arrested Mohamed Alassani Djobo on charges of preaching violence and hatred against the military. Djobo is associated with opposition politician Tikpi Atchadam who has led protests calling for presidential term limits.

The government said protesters in the central Togo cities of Sokode and Bafilo erected street barricades and set fire to the ruling party headquarters and the homes of government officials.

Opposition coalition members said ruling party supporters retaliated by burning down the headquarters for Atchadam's party in Lome.

The unrest occurs ahead of a two-day opposition protest demanding term limits for President Faure Gnassingbe.