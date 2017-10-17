21 opposition members on trial over Morocco protests

next

prev

Demonstrators are calling for the release of 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to the North African kingdom since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The trial resumed Tuesday for the activists in a Casablanca court, and was adjourned until Oct. 24.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside, calling for the activists' release jailed for their roles in the Hirak protest movement in the northern Rif region.

Defense lawyer Mohamed Ziane said, "the trial is creating tension ... in the country which we sincerely don't need."

The movement started when a fish vendor was crushed to death last year in the neglected northern city of Al Hoceima. Since then, demonstrations have spread, and the government has promised development projects for the region.