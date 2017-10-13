India's top court delays ruling on Rohingya deportation

An attorney says India's Supreme Court has postponed a decision on whether the government can evict about 40,000 Rohingya Muslims who have taken refuge in the country.

Prashant Bhushan said the court had been expected to issue its ruling Friday, but delayed the decision until Nov. 21, saying it wants more time to hear a petition on behalf of his clients, two Rohingya challenging the government's deportation plans. The petition argues that deportation would violate their human rights.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims have settled in various Indian cities, including many who fled persecution in Myanmar in 2012. The government has said some are extremists who pose a threat to India's security.

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since a renewed military crackdown began Aug. 25.