The Latest: Trial in Kim's murder deferred after lab visit

The Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader has been deferred a day after the participants visited a high-security laboratory to view VX-tainted evidence.

Government chemist Raja Subramaniam spent more than an hour showing the evidence to the judge, lawyers and the two accused Monday morning.

Selvi Sandrasegaram, one of the lawyers for Indonesian Siti Aisyah, said Raja conducted the session in a small room inside the laboratory at the chemist department. She said she was in the room, as were Vietnamese accused Doan Thi Huong and two police officers. The others watched through a glass screen outside the room.

The trial was originally due to resume in the court building after lunch but the lawyer said the judge deferred it after Raja said he was exhausted.

Raja testified last week that VX nerve agent was found on the women's clothing as well as Huong's fingernail clippings.

9 a.m.

The two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader have arrived at a Malaysian laboratory under tight security to view evidence contaminated with the poison prosecutors say the women rubbed on Kim Jong Nam's face.

The evidence they are to view are samples of the women's clothing that will be formally submitted as evidence. Judges often visit crime scenes as part of trial proceedings in Malaysia.

A government chemist testified in the trial last week that he found VX in tests on the women's clothing. And another witnesses testified that acute VX poisoning was the cause of Kim's death.

7:30 a.m.

The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence contaminated with VX nerve agent.

The judge, prosecutors, defense lawyers and the Indonesian and Vietnamese suspects are to visit the laboratory for chemical weapons analysis Monday morning to examine samples of the women's clothing before they are formally submitted as evidence.

Such a move is not unusual in criminal cases in Malaysia, where judges often visit crime scenes.

After the lab visit, defense lawyers are expected to cross-examine a government chemist who has testified VX was found on the women's clothing.

Earlier witnesses have testified the chemical weapon was the cause of Kim Jong Nam's death.