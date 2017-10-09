Kosovo president accuses int'l community of not keeping word

Kosovo's president has accused the international community of not keeping its end of the bargain after the country created an unpopular war crimes court to prosecute ethnic Albanians in cases linked to Kosovo's war.

Hasim Thaci says among the things that international officials promised in return was to fast-track Kosovo for European Union and UNESCO membership and visa liberalization, and allow Kosovo to form a military.

But Thaci said Monday that "the international community didn't realize any of them."

Kosovo's special court was inaugurated at The Hague last year, but it hasn't processed any cases.

About 10,000 people died and 1,700 went missing during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, which ended after NATO intervened on behalf of the Albanian majority.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia hasn't recognized.