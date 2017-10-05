Mozambican mayor fatally shot on peace deal anniversary

The mayor of one of Mozambique's biggest cities was fatally shot after giving a speech about peace efforts on the 25th anniversary of the signing of an accord that ended the country's civil war.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says 44-year-old Mahamudo Amurane, the mayor of Nampula in northeast Mozambique, was killed by a gunman who shot him three times at close range on Wednesday.

Amurane, a member of the MDM opposition party, had earlier spoken about talks to end recent tensions between the ruling Frelimo party and the Renamo opposition group, which fought each other in the war that ended in 1992.

Amnesty International said Amurane's strong stance on fighting corruption made him a "target of attacks," even from within his own party.