Lawyer for ex-Guatemalan presidents arrested

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY –  A lawyer representing former Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina and ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt has been arrested for alleged ties to money laundering.

National Civil Police spokesman Pablo Castillo says that Moises Galindo was arrested on a judge's order.

Perez Molina resigned in 2015 and is jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges. Rios Montt is awaiting trial on genocide charges for atrocities committed during his 1982-1983 presidency amid the country's civil war.

Prosecutors scheduled a news conference to discuss the case later Thursday.