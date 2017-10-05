Impeachment case against Philippine chief justice to proceed

A Philippine congressional committee dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte's allies has found sufficient grounds to continue hearing an impeachment complaint against the chief justice after Duterte said he wanted her and an anti-graft agency official impeached.

The House justice committee agreed Thursday to allow more extensive discussion of the complaint filed by a private lawyer against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The complaint cited 27 grounds for impeachment, including alleged corruption and culpable violation of the constitution.

Sereno says the complaint is totally false and has called for it to be dismissed.

Duterte earlier accused Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Morales of allowing themselves to be used to discredit his administration. Both officials deny any wrongdoing.