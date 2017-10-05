Expand / Collapse search
4 toddlers killed when set alight at Brazil day care center

Associated Press

SAO PAULO –  Officials say a security guard at a day care center in southeastern Brazil doused children with alcohol and then set it alight, killing at least four children and injuring 20.

A firefighter in the city of Janauba said by telephone that the guard was among those injured in Thursday's attack and is in serious condition.

He said the victims were aged 1 to 4 years.

The daycare center cares for about 70 children.

The motive of the attack is still unclear.