4 toddlers killed when set alight at Brazil day care center
SAO PAULO – Officials say a security guard at a day care center in southeastern Brazil doused children with alcohol and then set it alight, killing at least four children and injuring 20.
A firefighter in the city of Janauba said by telephone that the guard was among those injured in Thursday's attack and is in serious condition.
He said the victims were aged 1 to 4 years.
The daycare center cares for about 70 children.
The motive of the attack is still unclear.