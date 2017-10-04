UK's May tells divided party to 'shape up' and deliver

British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce a plan for new government-built homes as she tries to restore momentum to her divided administration.

May's Conservative Party is in a sour mood after a June election saw it reduced to a minority government. The poor result left a weakened May struggling to unite the government around policies for Brexit and other issues.

May's office says she will close the party's conference Wednesday with a speech telling ministers to "shape up" and focus on "the daily lives of ordinary working people."

Deputy leader Damian Green says she will also announce "a return to council house-building."

That would be a major shift for the Conservatives, who have left house-building largely to the private sector.

Rising prices have made home ownership unaffordable for many.