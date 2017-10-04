Austrian police: Train's slipstream leads to infant's death
VIENNA – Austrian police say a 1-year old infant has died after the slipstream caused by a speeding freight train pulled her baby carriage off a rail platform and onto the tracks.
A police statement says the accident occurred Wednesday morning on the station of Puch bei Hallein, near the western city of Salzburg, as the mother was occupied with her other child, a 3-year old.
The baby was rushed to a hospital but died there of her injuries.
Police say they are investigating.