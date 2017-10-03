EU says rift over British payments to EU still key in talks

The European Union says not enough progress has been made in Brexit discussions with Britain, particularly over what London has to pay as part of its departure, to allow discussions to move onto future trade arrangements.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a session at the European parliament that more needs to be done on the withdrawal issues for EU nations to agree moving to the next phase of future relations later this month.

Financial issues appear to be a key stumbling block to an orderly British withdrawal from the EU.

Juncker said "the taxpayers in the EU 27 should not pay for the British decision" to leave while the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said "serious differences remain."