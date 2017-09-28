North Korea accuses US of exploiting student's death

North Korea is accusing the Trump administration of exploiting the death of an Ohio man who died soon after being released from detention in the Asian nation.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted an unidentified foreign ministry official on Thursday as criticizing the White House for using the death of Otto Warmbier for propaganda purposes against North Korea.

The official reiterated North Korea's denial that it tortured the American student, who was detained for more than year and died soon after his release to the U.S. in a coma.

U.S. President Donald Trump referenced Warmbier's death in comments critical of North Korea during his debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly earlier this month. He tweeted this week that "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea."