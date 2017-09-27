Russian 'cannibal couple' may have killed, eaten 30 people, police say

A Russian ‘cannibal couple’ drugged, killed and ate nearly 30 people in the City of Krasnador, officials said.

Dmitry Baksheev and his wife, Natalia Baksheeva, have reportedly been skinning and eating their victims for the past three decades.

The couple’s gruesome practices were discovered on Sept. 11, when city road workers found disturbing selfies on a discarded cell phone near their work site.

On the phone were “photos of a man with different parts of a dismembered human body in his mouth,” The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Authorities quickly linked the mobile device to Baksheev and arrested him.

While in custody, Baksheev admitted to practicing cannibalism at least 30 times in the past 20 years and was charged with one count of murder, The Moscow Times reported.

Further investigation revealed sickening details of the couple’s alleged decades-long cannibal practices.

After knocking out their victims with sedatives, the two would skin and eat portions of the human flesh, officials said. They then froze the remains or packed them in jars with saline solution.

The couple is even accused of trying to feed the “canned human meat” to unsuspecting soldiers at the military academy where they worked.

A search through the couple’s disheveled “hostel accommodation,” located on the military base, revealed more incriminating evidence, investigators said.

“In the place of residence of the suspects, the investigators discovered fragments of the human body in saline solution in the dormitory...Frozen meat parts of unknown origin were seized in the kitchen,” officials told CBS News.

Authorities also allegedly discovered a glass jar with a canned hand, a photograph of a human head on top of a fruit platter and a video tutorial on cannibalism in the couple’s home.

The couple could be charged with additional counts of murder as the probe continues.