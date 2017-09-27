Pakistan says Indian gunfire in Kashmir kills a young man

Pakistan's army says Indian troops have fired across the frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing a young man and wounding four people.

A military statement says the shooting took place on Wednesday and targeted the civilian population in the border villages in the Nikyal sector. The statement says it was a violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. It said three women are among the four wounded.

There was no immediate comment from India.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India regularly accuse each other of firing across the border that divides their sectors of control in Kashmir.

Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian-controlled zones. Both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.