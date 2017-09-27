Mexicans displaced by quake: 'This is like a horror story'

next

Inside Mexico City's Francisco Kino Elementary School a miniature city has emerged at the site of a shelter for people who lost their homes in last week's deadly earthquake.

On the open-air courtyard, doctors test blood pressure and glucose levels at a makeshift triage center. Nearby, children get haircuts while stressed-out parents receive massages.

But frustration is growing inside the gym, where families camp out on mattresses alongside piles of new, donated belongings. Days without easy access to a shower and the loss of simple liberties like deciding when to turn out a light to go to asleep have become aggravating.

They want to know: How long will they be stuck here?

"This is like a horror story," says one.