The Latest: Mexico death toll rises to 324

Associated Press
Rescuers, families holding out hope that more survivors can be found six days after deadly earthquake; Jonathan Hunt reports from the scene

Search teams not giving up on rescue efforts in Mexico

MEXICO CITY –  The Latest on Mexico City's major earthquake (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Mexican officials say the death toll in last week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 324.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente says in a tweet that 186 of the deaths occurred in Mexico City. Seventy-three died in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca. The quake was centered in Puebla state, southeast of Mexico City.

At least 96 people also died in a magnitude 8.2 earthquake that hit off the southern Mexican coast on Sept. 7.