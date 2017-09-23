Official: 4 children killed in Afghanistan road accident

Authorities say at least four young children have been killed in an automobile accident in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

A statement released Saturday by the provincial governor's office says 34 others, including children, women and men were injured when a minibus overturned and went into a ditch late Friday.

The victims are related and had just participated in an engagement ceremony in Pachir Wagram district, the statement said.

An investigation is underway, but initial reports indicate driver carelessness caused the accident.