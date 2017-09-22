Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Jose, once a hurricane threatening the Caribbean, is now weakened to a post-tropical cyclone storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Jose will "meander" off the southern coast of New England for a few days as it slowly travels to the west.

Here's what you need to know.

Where is Jose now?

Jose is approximately 115 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Mass., the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. ET advisory said Friday. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm last week, earlier than initially expected by forecasters, but then became a Category 1 hurricane a day later. It has since been downgraded back to a tropical storm.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with a major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico last week as a Category 4 hurricane, a situation, the Netherlands navy said, that was “better than expected.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Block Island, R.I., as well as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, both in Massachusetts.

The warning also applies to a stretch of the state going from Woods Hole to Sagmore Beach that includes Cape Cod, according to forecasters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.