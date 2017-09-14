Bulgarian court sentences 3 Syrians on terrorism charges

A Bulgarian court has sentenced three Syrian nationals to six years in prison on terrorism charges.

The men, aged 20, 22 and 25, are accused of trying to go to Syria to join militants.

The court, which handles cases of terrorism and organized crime, accepted on Thursday the prosecutor's indictment that the three had planned terrorist actions — but rejected accusations that they intended to join the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic State group in Syria.

The three men, who had obtained refugee status in Germany, were caught by Bulgarian border police in February.

The prosecution said it had found communications records with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic State group saved in the men's mobile phones.

The lawyer representing the Syrians said they will appeal the verdict.