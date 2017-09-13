Girl suicide bomber attacks mosque in northern Cameroon

An official says a suicide attack by a girl at a mosque in northern Cameroon has killed at least four people near the border with Nigeria.

Cameroon's Far North governor Midjiyawa Bakari says the girl entered the mosque in Sanda-Wadjiri early Wednesday and detonated explosives. He would not give more details.

Residents say two other people wounded in the attack have since died.

The Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group attacks countries, including Cameroon, that contribute to a regional military force trying to eliminate the insurgency.

Boko Haram is increasingly using child bombers.

An Amnesty International report last week said nearly 400 people have died in Boko Haram suicide bombings in Cameroon and Nigeria since April. It said Cameroon has experienced at least one suicide attack per week.