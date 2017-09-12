UN assembly's new leader wants 'compromise over conflict'

The new president of the U.N. General Assembly says he expects his strong belief in "compromise over conflict" to be tested from time to time over the coming year, but is "confident it will be reaffirmed."

Miroslav Lajcak said Tuesday in his opening address to the 72nd session of the 193-member world body that it will be a year of firsts, including negotiations on a global compact on migration and a high-level event on sustaining peace.

But he said the assembly will also be pressing implementation of U.N. goals for 2030 to fight poverty and inequality and the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Lajcak's theme for the coming year: "Focusing on people: Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet."