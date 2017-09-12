World
Indonesia police demote officers who fired at Papuan crowd
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian police have demoted two officers who fired at a crowd of protesting Papuan villagers, killing one man, in a decision that rights groups said was too lenient and shows a chronic lack of accountability for abuses in Papua.
Papua province police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said Tuesday that a national police ethics panel made the decision two weeks ago after an investigation into the Aug. 1 shooting by paramilitary police.
The confrontation between police and villagers erupted after workers at a company in a remote area refused to take a dying villager to hospital. A 28-year-old man died in the shooting and several others were injured.
Human Rights Watch said the demotions of the two officers, their platoon commander and a local police chief were a "wrist slap."