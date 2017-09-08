Rwanda: Former presidential hopeful Rwigara arrested again

The brother of a former presidential hopeful in Rwanda says Diane Rwigara has been arrested again in the capital.

Aristide Rwigara, who lives in the United States, says his sister was taken from their Kigali home Friday along with their mother, Adeline, and sister Anne.

Rwandan police have not confirmed the arrest. Authorities have said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax evasion and forgery. She was briefly arrested late last month.

The Rwigara family says it has been targeted by the government over Rwigara's criticisms of longtime President Paul Kagame.

Rwigara was a women's rights activist before she announced plans to seek the presidency in last month's election. Rwanda's electoral board disqualified her, saying she didn't have enough signatures to support her candidacy.