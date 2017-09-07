French explosives probe: 3rd arrest, contacts with Syria

French authorities say three men in custody in a probe into explosives found in a Paris suburb had talked about wanting to target banks and had spoken by phone with someone in Syria.

The Paris prosecutor's office said a third man was detained early Thursday after two others were detained the day before. The prosecutor's office said the men are between 36 and 47 years old but provided no further information.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Francetvinfo Thursday that the men apparently wanted to set off explosives in a bank to steal money and had registered phone calls to unspecified people in Syria.

Authorities found TATP, a peroxide-based explosive that has been employed by Islamic extremists, in the apartment in the town of Villejuif. A counterterrorism investigation was opened.