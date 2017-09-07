China military holds drills in waters near Korean Peninsula

China's defense ministry says it has carried out drills in waters near the Korean Peninsula amid tensions over Pyongyang's most recent nuclear test.

The drills Tuesday came two days after North Korea said it exploded a hydrogen bomb. While it is usual for the Chinese military to hold drills in the Bohai Sea off its northeastern coast, the timing of the exercise has drawn special attention.

The defense ministry said the exercise was aimed at "boosting the forces expulsion mission capability." It said the drills had been pre-planned as part of routine training.

The statement posted late Wednesday on the ministry's official Sina Weibo account said the drills are not aimed at any specific nations or targets.