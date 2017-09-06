With opponent jailed, Cambodia PM vows to rule 10 more years

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has vowed to continue leading his impoverished Southeast Asian nation for another 10 years. His remarks to some 10,000 garment factory workers in the outskirts of Phnom Penh come days after the arrest of his leading opponent.

Hun Sen said Wednesday that he'll run for another two terms and then think about leaving office. He has been in power for 32 years and is already among the world's longest-serving leaders.

After the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party mounted a strong challenge in 2013, Hun Sen and his Cambodian People's Party have sought to stifle dissent and weaken challengers ahead of elections in 2018.

Cambodian authorities on Sunday arrested his opposition leader Kem Sokha. He's accused of conspiring with the United States to topple the government.