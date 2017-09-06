Several thousand join Indonesia protest over Rohingya plight

Several thousand people marched in the Indonesian capital, calling on the government of the world's most populous nation to put more pressure on Myanmar to halt the persecution of its Rohingya minority.

The demonstration on Wednesday is the largest so far in a series of protests this week by Indonesians against Myanmar's government and its leader Nobel laureate Aug San Suu Kyi.

About 125,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Rakhine state that Myanmar says is a response to attacks against police and paramilitary posts.

Demonstrators were met with a show of force by police, who blocked streets around Myanmar's embassy in Jakarta.

In Ambon in eastern Indonesia, hundreds of civil servants held a mass prayer and hundreds protested in Medan, Indonesia's third-largest city.