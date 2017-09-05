Lesotho's army commander killed in gunfight with rivals

Lesotho's defense minister says the army commander of the tiny southern African nation has been killed in a gunfight with two rival military officers who also died.

Defense Minister Sentje Lebona confirmed the death Tuesday morning of Lt. Gen. Khoantle Motsomotso in a resurgence of the political instability that has plagued Lesotho.

Witnesses say the gunfight happened after the two officers forced their way into Motsomotso's office at a military barracks.

Lesotho has been beset by power struggles and concerns about military interference in politics. The country has seen a number of high-profile assassinations, including the 2015 killing of a former army chief.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's party won elections in June, returning him to power three years after he fled Lesotho because of fears he was an assassination target.