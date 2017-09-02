Palestinian terror group allowed to run in German parliament elections

A Palestinian terrorist organization – officially on the terror lists of the European Union and the United States – has been cleared to field candidates in Germany's upcoming parliamentary election.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an Iran-backed terror group, was given a green light this week to campaign as a political party in September’s parliamentary election, the Jerusalem Post reported.

A German Interior Ministry spokeswoman told the Post that the ministry will not comment n whether it plans to ultimately ban the PFLP, which intends to run with the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany.

The PFLP has been linked to numerous terror incidents, including a series of multiple-plane hijackings in the 1970s and the killings of numerous Israelis over the years. In 1997, according to Legal Insurrection, the group also hijacked a Lufthansa plane in an unsuccessful attempt to liberate Germany’s left-wing Baader-Meinhof terrorists.

More recently, the group was linked to the Juen death of a female Israeli police officer in Jerusalem, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

Volker Beck, a Green Party member of Parliament, slammed the reluctance to tackle the group’s activities in Germany.

“The problem is that a terrorist organization [such as the] PFLP can do what it wants and how it wants because it is not banned,” he told the Post, adding that this allows the group to campaign during elections.

“The Interior Minister must finally issue a ban of the PFLP in Germany,” Beck urged. He also signed a letter demanding that Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière ban Hezbollah and the PFLP in the country.

The German Interior Ministry recently shut down the most influential website of Germany’s militant left and raided the properties of the site owners over its incitement to violence, Fox News reported.