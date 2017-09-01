Warring sides in east Ukraine trade blame for breaking truce

Warring sides in eastern Ukraine have blamed each other for breaking a truce timed to the new school year.

The Ukrainian government and pro-Russia separatists agreed on a cease-fire from Aug. 25 to help reduce tensions before the start of the new school year on Friday. The deal collapsed almost immediately like many previous such initiatives in the past.

Alexander Hug, deputy head of the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Friday there have been about 1,300 violations of the truce on both sides.

More than 10,000 people have died in eastern Ukraine since April 2014. A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped reduce the scale of fighting, but regular clashes have continued and a political settlement has stalled.