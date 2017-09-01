3 soldiers killed in blasts in Somalia's Puntland region

A military official in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region says two bomb blasts have killed at least three soldiers in a remote village.

Col. Abdullahi Ahmed says the simultaneous blasts occurred in Af-Urur as soldiers gathered to buy khat, stimulant leaves often chewed by Somali men.

The blasts occurred amid celebrations for Eid holiday festivities.

Ahmed says at least 10 other people were injured in the blast caused by two bombs concealed in the shop. He blames the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group.

Puntland in northern Somalia also faces a growing threat from fighters linked to the Islamic State group who have split from al-Shabab.