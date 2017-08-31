Report: Norway charges man for fighting with IS in Syria

A man faces trial in Norway after he was charged with fighting alongside the Islamic State group in Syria.

Norwegian news agency NTB says the man, aged 33, was charged with violating anti-terror laws that carry up to ten years in prison.

NTB said Thursday that the defendant, who was not named, has denied the charges.

The agency said the man traveled to Syria in November 2014 and left April 30, 2016, for Turkey, where he was arrested and eventually extradited to Norway. His trial is set to start on Oct. 2 in Oslo.

No one with the Norwegian prosecution authorities was immediately reachable for comment.