Britain's May visits Japanese warship before talks with Abe

British Prime Minister Theresa May has visited a Japanese warship ahead of a summit with her Japanese counterpart.

May boarded the Izumo on Thursday at a Japanese naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. She is also going to attend a meeting of Japan's National Security Council before her talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHIN'-zoh AH'-bay).

The British leader is on the second day of a three-day visit to Japan that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security.

She and Abe also met Wednesday after her arrival in Kyoto. The Japan side said that the two agreed to urge China to step up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear weapons development.